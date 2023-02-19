World

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Over 46,000 dead, rescue operations likely to end

The series of earthquakes which jolted Turkey and Syria earlier this month have left more than 46,000 dead

The series of devastating earthquakes, which jolted Turkey and Syria since February 6, has reportedly left more than 46,000 people dead. The number of deaths is expected to rise further as many are still missing. However, Turkey is reportedly likely to stop rescue efforts as the chances of finding survivors are slim after over 300 hours since the first quake of magnitude 7.8 struck.

A string of earthquakes coupled with hundreds of aftershocks rocked Turkey and neighboring Syria earlier this month.

Although the region is seismically volatile because of the major fault zones underneath, this episode has proved to be the most devastating in over a century.

Countries from all around the world contributed to relief work, but sub-zero temperatures and rain hampered rescue efforts.

Around 350,000 apartments collapsed in Turkey

On Sunday, the number of deaths in Turkey was pegged at 40,642, while more than 5,800 deaths were reported in Syria. Around 350,000 apartments have collapsed in Turkey, which was already struggling with runaway inflation. While it was relying on funds from its wealthy allies before the earthquake, it will now have to rebuild its 11 southeastern provinces, too, costing billions of dollars.

People still being found alive under rubble

Turkish government promises to act against guilty builders

Meanwhile, the Turkish government promised to act against anyone suspected of violating construction norms, which led to the collapse of the buildings. The administration issued around 113 arrest warrants, and at least 12 people were arrested, including real estate builders. Experts reportedly warned for years about the safety of buildings flagging rampant corruption and policy failures in the backdrop of a construction boom.

Syrian earthquake victims in Turkey sent home for burial

Meanwhile, earthquake victims in Turkey who hailed from Syria are also being sent back to their home country for burial. Notably, 3.6 million registered Syrian refugees lived in Turkey, mostly in shoddy accommodations in Gaziantep—near the first earthquake's epicenter. The disaster dealt the maximum damage to the most destitute. The rift between the Syrians and Turks widened as both scrambled for scarce resources.