Privatization of BBL? CA could sell stakes to private investors

Cricket Australia (CA) is reportedly mulling the idea of privatizing its premier T20 tournament, the Big Bash League (BBL). The Sydney Morning Herald recently reported that the cricket board is considering selling stakes in BBL franchises to private investors. This comes after a review by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), which believes there is a "significant existing commercial value" in the BBL and "strong potential for further growth."

Competitive edge Need for better player salaries in BBL The BCG report highlighted that while the BBL is stable, it falls short of rival leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL), SA20, ILT20. Privatization could help the league offer better pay to attract top T20 players, infrastructure upgrades, and build financial reserves with a target of over $100 million. The success of England's 'The Hundred,' which raised tons of money through franchise stakes, has also encouraged CA to consider this route.

Operational hurdles Challenges and considerations in process One major challenge for a privatized BBL would be scheduling. The tournament currently runs during Australia's Test summer, which is preferred by broadcasters. However, private owners could push for a separate window to allow star players like Pat Cummins﻿, Mitchell Starc, and Steve Smith to play the full season. There are also discussions about relocating teams such as Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades, which have been faring poorly, to new markets.

Official stance CA responds to privatization speculation In response to the privatization speculation, Cricket Australia confirmed that the BCG report recommended optimizing the schedule and increasing salary caps to attract top players. The board is now working with cricket, commercial and broadcast partners "to consider the recommendations on how this value can be unlocked." However, no decisions have been made yet.