5th T20I: WI aim to avoid clean sweep against Australia

West Indies will take on Australia in the fifth and final T20I of their five-match series at Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts on July 29. The hosts are desperate to avoid a clean sweep after losing all four previous matches in the series. Meanwhile, Australia have been dominant throughout this tour, having already whitewashed the Test series 3-0 and leading the T20Is 4-0. Here is the match preview.

Surface analysis Pitch report and streaming details The last two matches at Warner Park have been batting-friendly, with 200-plus scores featured in both games. Once settled, batters found it easy to get into their groove and play freely. Spinners had a hard time getting any assistance from the surface and containing the scoring. Though the match will not be telecast live on any channel in India, fans can catch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website (4:30am IST).

Historical matchup A look at head-to-head record In their T20I history, West Indies and Australia have faced each other 26 times, as per ESPNcricinfo. The latter has won 15 matches while the former has emerged victorious on 11 occasions. At home, WI own six wins and as many defeats against the Aussies in this format. This includes their 4-1 bilateral series triumph in 2021.

Team lineup A look at the probable XIs West Indies Probable XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jediah Blades. Australia Probable XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.