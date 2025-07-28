'Would've been better if…': Dimple Yadav dismisses cleric's misogynistic remarks

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav has slammed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs for protesting against a Muslim cleric's remarks. The protest was held after All India Imam Association president Maulana Sajid Rashidi made controversial comments about Yadav during a televised debate. The comments were allegedly made in response to her visit to a mosque, where Rashidi reportedly commented on her attire.

Criticism voiced Yadav's comments on protest Yadav took a dig at the NDA MPs, saying they should have protested against more pressing issues like the Manipur incident. She said, "It would have been better had they stood with the women of Manipur." The protest was held outside Parliament on Monday against Rashidi's remarks. An FIR was filed against Rashidi under several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

Legal action FIR filed against Rashidi The FIR was registered at Vibhuti Khand police station on a complaint from local resident Pravesh Yadav. The complaint accused Rashidi of making derogatory and misogynistic statements that incited religious disharmony. It alleged his comments were "an affront to a woman's personal dignity" and threatened national unity. Despite the backlash, Rashidi defended his comments, saying they were taken out of context and blown out of proportion.