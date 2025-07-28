'Joote se maarenge': MLA spars with secretary 'Panchayat' series style
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Bhai Virendra has sparked a controversy after an audio clip of him threatening a Panchayat Sachiv went viral. The incident took place when Virendra, who represents the Maner constituency in Bihar, called the village secretary to inquire about a death certificate application. The conversation quickly escalated into a heated exchange as the secretary didn't recognize him.
In the audio clip, Virendra can be heard asking the village secretary if he didn't know who he was. When the official said he would recognize him once he introduced himself, Virendra asked, "You don't know Bhai Virendra? You want me to introduce myself? The whole country knows me." The official then responded, "I will recognize you when you introduce yourself." Furious over the response, Virendra asked the secretary whether he was from England. "Are you from England?"
The sachiv nonchalantly responded, "Yes, MLA ji, please speak." "Yes MLA ji, speak? Joote se maarenge tumko (I will hit you with my shoes)," Virendra retorted. When the MLA threatened to get him transferred, the sachiv said, "Talk to me about work. Your request has been processed. You will know when it is done," before cutting the call. The spat resembles the exchange of words between MLA Chandrakishore Singh and Secretary Abhishek Tripathi in the Amazon Prime series Panchayat.