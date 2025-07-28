Bihar SIR: Nearly 92% voters submit enumeration forms

The Election Commission (EC) of India has announced that nearly 92% of voters in Bihar have submitted their enumeration forms. The data was collected during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise for the state's electoral rolls. Out of a total of 7.89 crore voters, over seven crore (91.69%) submitted their forms by July 25, when the first phase ended.

Roll publication Draft electoral roll to be published on August 1 The EC will publish a draft electoral roll on August 1, which will not be the final voters' list. The final list will be published on September 30. This revision exercise is aimed at including eligible electors and excluding those who are ineligible. There is a one-month period from August 1 to September 1 for claims and objections regarding wrongful inclusions or exclusions of voters' names.

Criticism and defense Opposition INDIA bloc criticizes SIR The opposition INDIA bloc has criticized the SIR, alleging it could disenfranchise nearly two crore people. They alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would benefit from this exercise by targeting those opposed to the ruling alliance. However, the EC has defended its process, saying political parties can check with their booth-level agents on progress made during this revision exercise.