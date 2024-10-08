Summarize Simplifying... In short Adobe has launched a new web app, Content Authenticity, to protect artists' work from AI misuse.

The app integrates with Adobe's existing platforms and allows users to apply attribution data to their content, preventing it from being used by AI models without permission.

It also includes an inspect tool for transparency and a Google Chrome extension to verify content authenticity across platforms. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Adobe's new tool safeguards artists' work from AI exploitation

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:33 pm Oct 08, 202407:33 pm

What's the story Adobe has launched a free web app, an extension of its Content Credentials "nutrition labels," to protect and credit creative content. The innovative platform will enable users to quickly add creator information to their images, audio, as well as videos. Plus, it even provides an option for creators to exclude their work from generative AI models.

The Content Authenticity web app acts as a one-stop shop for Adobe's existing Content Credentials platform. It allows the widespread application of attribution data to content, such as the name of the creator, website, and social media pages. This handy tool makes it easy to protect creative work from AI training at scale, without having to submit it to every AI provider individually.

Web app integrates with Adobe's Firefly AI models

The Content Authenticity app will integrate seamlessly with Adobe's Firefly AI models, Lightroom, Photoshop, and other Creative Cloud apps already supporting Content Credentials. This means creatives can apply the Content Credentials to any picture, audio, or video file — not just those created with Adobe's apps. You can set your attribution preferences and quickly embed them into multiple files.

Content Authenticity also lets users set generative AI preferences, preventing their work from being used by or to train generative AI models. Adobe's own models are trained only on licensed or public domain content. However, these protections are meant for wider application to models created by other companies — if they support it. So far, only Spawning has pledged to support this feature.

Adobe's web app ensures content authenticity

The web app also comes with an inspect tool, that can recover and display Content Credentials and editing history wherever available. Plus, a Content Authenticity extension for Google Chrome is also launching in beta today, which shall be able to inspect content right on a webpage. This will enhance transparency and ensure the authenticity of creative content across platforms.