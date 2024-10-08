Summarize Simplifying... In short The Apple Watch Series 10, despite boasting a new OLED display with improved viewing angles, has been found to be challenging to repair.

iFixit's teardown revealed that the watch's internal structure remains largely unchanged, with sensors tucked under other components, complicating replacements.

Apple Watch Series 10 teardown reveals it's difficult to repair

What's the story The sleek design and advanced features of the Apple Watch Series 10 have been dissected by iFixit in their latest teardown video. The new model is notably slimmer with a larger display than its predecessors. However, despite these changes, disassembling the watch for repairs remains a challenging task due to its compact design and tightly fitted components.

Teardown details

Disassembly process and internal components

The teardown process starts with heating the display to detach it, exposing the Taptic Engine and 1.266Wh battery for the 46mm version. The internal components are tightly packed, with just 0.176mm gap between the glass and metal, improving water resistance. Interestingly, unlike iPhones, the watch's battery is secured with an easily removable adhesive.

Design examination

New design features and repairability score

iFixit's teardown also looked into the OLED display of the Apple Watch Series 10. Even though Apple claimed that the new panel offers better viewing angles, iFixit found its structure pretty much the same as before. The sensors sit under all the other components, making their replacement a pretty complicated job. This complexity prompted iFixit to give a low repairability score of just three out of 10 for the latest Series 10 model.