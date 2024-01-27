Study

What do the findings suggest?

The latest study reveals clues about how water-deposited sediment layers formed over time on the Jezero Crater's floor. "From orbit, we can see a bunch of different deposits, but we can't tell for sure if what we're seeing is their original state or if we're seeing the conclusion of a long geological story," said David Paige, the study's first author and RIMFAX's deputy principal investigator. "To tell how these things formed, we need to see below the surface," he added.

Process

How RIMFAX instrument provided subsurface profile

As the Perseverance rover traveled across the Martian terrain, the RIMFAX instrument sent radar waves downward in 10cm intervals, gauging reflections from depths approximately 20m below the surface. This process created a subsurface profile of the crater floor. The data acquired by RIMFAX indicates the presence of sediment, suggesting water once filled the Jezero Crater. If microbial life inhabited the crater during this period, sediment samples from this region could harbor traces of their existence.

Study

Two distinct periods of deposition occurred

The Perseverance rover has been exploring the crater, seeking evidence of past life while also gathering and storing numerous samples, possibly for a future retrieval mission to Earth. The study has identified two distinct periods of sediment deposition, creating layers similar to Earth's strata. Changes in the lake's water levels formed a massive delta, which Perseverance crossed between May and December 2022. Radar measurements also reveal an uneven crater floor beneath the delta, likely due to erosion before sediment deposition.

Insights

Changes in Martian environment preserved in rock record

"The changes we see preserved in the rock record are driven by large-scale changes in the Martian environment," said Paige. "It's cool that we can see so much evidence of change in such a small geographic area, which allows [us] to extend our findings to the scale of the entire crater," he added. As the lake dried up, sediment layers in the Jezero Crater eroded, forming the geologic features now visible on Mars.

Facts

Perseverance's journey validates geo-biological endeavor

The study demonstrates scientists chose the right location for their Mars mission. The findings support the idea that the red planet was once warm, wet, and potentially habitable. Early core samples drilled by Perseverance showed volcanic rocks instead of sedimentary ones, but even these rocks showed signs of water exposure, as revealed in a study from 2022. The latest RIMFAX findings report erosion before and after sedimentary layer formation, indicating a complex geological history at the Jezero Crater's western edge.