Boat crashes into ferry in Florida; 1 killed, several injured
What's the story
A tragic accident took place on Sunday night in Clearwater, Florida, when a boat crashed into a ferry.
The Clearwater Ferry had 45 people on board at the time of the crash. After the impact, it stopped on a sandbar under the Memorial Causeway bridge.
One person died due to injuries sustained during this unfortunate mishap, and several others were injured.
Investigation update
Fleeing boat identified, investigation underway
The boat that hit the ferry fled immediately.
Clearwater Police spokesperson Rob Shaw, however, confirmed they think law enforcement partners may have found it.
"We believe that the boat responsible for hitting the ferry left the scene immediately," Shaw stated. "We believe that our law enforcement partners may have that boat."
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will conduct an investigation into the incident.
Medical response
Injured passengers receive medical attention
The full extent of injuries from the accident has not yet been determined. However, police have confirmed that all those hurt were passengers on the ferry.
All those injured had been safely removed from the vessel. Two seriously hurt passengers were airlifted to hospitals by helicopter, said the police department.
Twitter Post
Visuals from crash site
⚠️ WARNING: This post contains descriptions of an accident & mass casualty event.— True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) April 28, 2025
A Mass Casualty Incident was declared in Clearwater, Florida Sunday evening after the Clearwater Ferry was struck by another boat near the Memorial Causeway bridge around 8:40 p.m. The boat that… pic.twitter.com/QUgzSmRpaa
Hospital updates
Local hospitals treat injured passengers
One femur fracture and another with unspecified injuries were treated by Bayfront Hospital, according to an Orlando Health spokesperson.
The Clearwater Fire Department has classified the crash as a "mass casualty incident," considering the number of injuries involved.
Shaw further stated that there were six trauma alerts following this unfortunate incident.