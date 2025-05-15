What's the story

British luxury fashion brand Burberry has announced plans to cut its global workforce by around 1,700 employees by 2027. The decision comes after the company's annual pre-tax profits plummeted.

The firm's Yorkshire raincoat factory will cut its entire night shift as part of the cost-cutting measures.

The company reported a £66 million loss last fiscal year, down from a profit of £383 million, amid global luxury goods industry challenges.