Dec 20, 2023

Over 15,000 vehicles have been impounded in Delhi so far

The Delhi government is close to finalizing a policy for releasing impounded overage vehicles, following the Delhi High Court's directions. The court instructed the city government to create a policy addressing these vehicles if owners ensure they won't be used in the national capital. For reference, in 2018, the Supreme Court banned diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi, stating that violating vehicles would be impounded.

Fines and no-objection certificates

An official revealed that the policy intends to impose a Rs. 5,000 fine for two-wheelers and Rs. 10,000 for four-wheelers to release impounded vehicles. These vehicles were seized by enforcement teams for being parked in public spaces or driven on public roads. The government may offer a six to 12-month window for individuals to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Transport Department to move their vehicles outside Delhi if they don't want them scrapped.

Policy requirements and undertakings

Under this policy, the owners must pledge not to park their overage vehicles in public spaces or drive them on roads within the city limits. The Transport Department must be notified when an overage car requires repairs, and a lorry or carriage must be hired. The Delhi government previously planned to make the document submission process for overage vehicles entirely faceless to ensure transparency.

Deregistration and impounding statistics

Between January and October of last year, at least 50 lakh vehicles were deregistered, with over 15,000 impounded in Delhi so far. A 2014 National Green Tribunal order prohibits vehicles older than 15 years from being parked in public places. The policy's completion will offer a solution for releasing impounded overage vehicles while adhering to the high court's directions and complying with existing regulations.