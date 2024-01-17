IndiGo website down, DigiYatra services and self-baggage drop unavailable too

IndiGo website down, DigiYatra services and self-baggage drop unavailable too

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:23 pm Jan 17, 202402:23 pm

In a post on X, the airlines said: "We are in flight mode."

India's popular low-cost airline, IndiGo on Wednesday said that its website was currently down due to "system upgrades". In a post on X, it said, "we are in flight mode", promising to return soon. According to the airline's statement, the website was supposed to be up and running by 8.30am on Wednesday. However, as of 2pm, the website remains inaccessible. The site's system upgrade coincides with IndiGo facing significant travel disruptions at the Delhi airport due to dense fog.

Self-baggage drop and Digi Yatra unavailable

Due to the system upgrade, IndiGo's self-baggage drop facility and DigiYatra services under the Ministry of Civil Aviation are also unavailable. During this time, new bookings, modifications, and web check-ins can also not be made on the IndiGo website or mobile application. Customer care centers have also been affected, reports said. The airline assured that the upgrade will not "interrupt any flight operations". In its announcement, IndiGo wrote: "Sit tight, we'll be back soon."

IndiGo announces its system upgrade

Upgrade amid travel disruptions

The timing of IndiGo's system upgrade aligns with major travel disruptions at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport due to dense fog. At least 170 flights, both domestic and international, were disrupted at Delhi airport on Wednesday Videos have surfaced online showing passengers in heated arguments and physical altercations with staff over flight delays and lack of information. IndiGo's website advises passengers traveling during this period to download or print the boarding pass emailed to them.

IndiGo passenger detained for assaulting pilot

IndiGo recently made headlines after an angry flier on a Delhi-Goa flight attacked the pilot, amid flight delays. A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows a passenger -- Sahil Kataria -- assaulting co-captain Anup Kumar during an announcement about a flight delay. IndiGo has filed a complaint against Kataria.