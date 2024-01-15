IndiGo passenger assaults pilot over flight delay

By Tanya Shrivastava

A passenger on board a Delhi to Goa flight of IndiGo Airlines allegedly assaulted the plane's pilot after a purported delay of 13 hours due to foggy conditions on Sunday evening. A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows a passenger -- Sahil Kataria -- assaulting co-captain Anup Kumar during an announcement about a flight delay. IndiGo has filed a complaint against Kataria.

Details of the incident and reactions

In the widely-shared video, Kataria is seen running from the back of the plane and striking Kumar, who had replaced the previous crew after several hours of delay due to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms. Social media users have demanded Kataria's arrest and inclusion on a no-fly list. One user commented, "Publish his picture so people are aware of his bad temper." Another stated that while IndiGo should be held accountable for its shortcomings, Kataria's actions were "totally unacceptable."

What happened to the passenger?

Kataria was handed over to the police at the Delhi airport and while deboarding he was seen apologizing with his folded hands. The pilot later lodged a complaint against the passenger, based on which a police case was filed. Kataria is in police custody. Further investigation is underway, police has said.

Flight delays and disruptions at Delhi airport

This incident comes amid significant disruptions at Delhi airport, with 110 flights delayed and 79 flights canceled on Monday, as reported by flightradar24. The average delay reached 50 minutes, adding to passengers' frustration. On Sunday, numerous flights experienced severe delays of over seven or eight hours due to adverse weather conditions in North India. Major airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Vistara have cautioned that ongoing poor weather conditions in Delhi and Kolkata could continue to impact flight schedules.