Wheelchair unavailable, 80-year-old collapses, dies at Mumbai airport; airline responds

By Chanshimla Varah 12:06 pm Feb 16, 202412:06 pm

What's the story An 80-year-old man tragically passed away after collapsing due to a heart attack at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday. The octogenarian and his wife were traveling on Air India flight AI-116 from New York to Mumbai and had pre-booked wheelchairs for their journey. However, due to a shortage of wheelchairs, the man had to walk about 1.5 kilometers to the immigration counter. On Friday, the airline released a statement confirming the passenger's death.

The statement by an Air India spokesperson said, "Due to heavy demand for wheelchairs, we had requested the passenger to wait till he was also provided with wheelchair assistance but he opted to walk along with his spouse." The airline called the incident "unfortunate." They added that officials from the airlines are "in constant touch with the family members of the bereaved, extending necessary assistance."

The flight reportedly had 32 passengers requiring wheelchairs, but only 15 were available. According to reports, the man's wife received one of the wheelchairs, and so the airline requested that he wait until he was also provided with wheelchair assistance, but he chose to walk beside his spouse. Upon reaching the immigration counter, the man suffered a heart attack and collapsed. He was immediately rushed to Nanavati hospital, where he was declared dead.

The deceased, identified as an Indian-origin United States passport holder, was flying in economy class. A ground staffer, requesting anonymity, stated that they frequently find that elderly couples are uncomfortable leaving their spouse and traveling alone from the aircraft to the airport terminal. "Those with mobility issues or hearing problems prefer to stay with each other when moving from the aircraft through the terminal building," the staffer added. The flight, initially scheduled to land at 11:30am touched down at 2:10pm.

Years ago, airlines, including Air India, charged for wheelchair services, offering them for free only to passengers with a medical certificate. But after pressure from various groups, the medical certificate requirement was removed. This change has led to an increase in passengers requesting wheelchair assistance. "Sometimes passengers request a wheelchair even when they don't have mobility issues," a senior airline official has said.