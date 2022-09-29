Business

Centre to implement the mandatory 6 airbags rule from 2023

The rule will be implemented from 2023 due to supply chain constraints (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

How many airbags should a car have? The Indian automotive industry and the Centre have been discussing this question for a while. Now, Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, has announced that a minimum of six airbags will be mandatory in passenger cars (M-1 Category) from October 1, 2023. Discussions about road safety have gained a lot of traction recently.

The Indian Government has been contemplating to increase the number of airbags in vehicles for a while. Earlier this month, Gadkari said that the government is trying to make six airbags mandatory for eight-seater vehicles. The question was whether the rule will be implemented this year itself or next. The Centre has decided to go with the latter due to global supply chain constraints.

Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 29, 2022