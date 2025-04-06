'Biggest risk I'll ever take': Nushrratt on Anurag Kashyap-backed thriller
What's the story
The much-anticipated horror drama Chhorii 2, directed by Vishal Furia, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 11.
The film, a sequel to the 2021 film Chhorii, stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan in lead roles.
Bharuccha recently expressed confidence in the film's story, stating, "The film doesn't have a hit song. It doesn't have any of those tricks by which we can market the movie."
She also spoke about her upcoming thriller film, backed by Anurag Kashyap.
Upcoming film
Bharuccha teases the upcoming intense thriller
The actor said, "It is probably the biggest risk I will ever take. Because that film is like a monster of an idea and a subject."
"I just do not know how I'm going to do it. I'm so scared of this film. [Everyone is] particular about getting it right because the line between getting it right and wrong is extremely thin."
The film will be directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma.
Film focus
Bharuccha emphasized story over gimmicks
Speaking about Chhorii 2, Bharuccha stressed on story over marketing gimmicks, saying, "We have a great story and performances we believe in. Our intent is to try and make a good film."
"People have their own reasons for why they want to be actors. When I was starting off, people just wanted to act. I've always been a person who believes that if the story works, it works."
Genre exploration
'Chhorii 2' explores 'human horror'
Despite her fear of the horror genre, Bharuccha was glad that Chhorii 2 dealt with "human horror."
She explained, "I'm somebody who can't watch horror. But this film is not just horror, it is about people doing [horrendous] things to people."
The Prime Video movie takes place seven years after the first installment and sees Sakshi (Bharuccha) looking for her daughter Ishani, lured away by a ghostly figure.
It also stars Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma.