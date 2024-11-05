Summarize Simplifying... In short Olympic gold-medalist Imane Khelif's gender has been questioned following a leaked medical report, sparking controversy in the world of women's boxing.

Despite being barred from the World Championship by the International Boxing Association, Khelif was cleared by the International Olympic Committee and went on to win gold at the 2024 Olympics.

High-profile figures have publicly questioned Khelif's gender, but she remains firm in her identity, stating, "I was born as a woman, I live as a woman, and I am qualified." Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The report states that Khelif has XY chromosome makeup

Olympic gold-medalist Imane Khelif's gender questioned after medical report leak

By Parth Dhall 04:19 pm Nov 05, 202404:19 pm

What's the story Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who won gold in women's boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is under renewed scrutiny after a leaked medical report. The document obtained by French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia indicates that Khelif may have a condition impacting sexual development. The condition typically results in ambiguous genitalia and restricts secondary male characteristics. The report states she has internal testicles and XY chromosome makeup, characteristics of a genetic disorder called 5-alpha reductase deficiency.

Report findings

Medical report details Khelif's anatomy and treatment recommendations

The medical report, jointly prepared by experts at Kremlin-Bicetre Hospital in Paris and Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital in Algiers, offers a detailed analysis of Khelif's anatomy. This includes the absence of a uterus and the presence a micropenis. The report also recommends surgical correction and hormone therapy to align Khelif's physical characteristics with her self-identified gender identity.

Ongoing debate

Khelif's participation in women's sports has sparked controversy

Khelif's involvement in women's boxing has sparked a fierce debate. In 2023, the International Boxing Association (IBA) barred her from the World Championship gold-medal match in New Delhi, igniting widespread outrage. The controversy was reignited at the Paris Olympics when public figures Piers Morgan and former US President Donald Trump demanded a review of Khelif's eligibility to compete as a woman.

Identity affirmation

Khelif defended her identity amid controversy

How did Khelif make her way to the 2024 Olympics? The IBA has no part in running the Olympics, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which doesn't require gender eligibility tests, cleared Khelif. The IOC issued a statement defending its eligibility rules and claimed that Khelif met all of them. In the wake of the controversy, Khelif fiercely stood by her identity. "I was born as a woman, I live as a woman, and I am qualified," she said.

Controversy

Khelif won Olympic gold despite all odds

Khelif's path to Olympic gold included a swift victory over Italy's Angela Carini, who conceded just 46 seconds into the first round. She also triumphed over Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng in the semi-final with a score of 5-0. However, her win against Carini sparked a wave of criticism from high-profile figures like JK Rowling and Elon Musk, who publicly questioned Khelif's gender on social media platforms.