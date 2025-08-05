'Can lead to severe consequences': US Embassy warns Indian overstayers
What's the story
The United States Embassy in India has issued a warning to visa holders about the consequences of overstaying their authorized period of stay. The embassy stressed that violating visa terms could result in visa revocation and possible deportation. "Remaining in the US past your I-94 'Admit Until Date' can lead to severe consequences such as visa revocation, possible deportation, and ineligibility for future visas. Overstaying may permanently affect your ability to travel, study, or work in the US," it said.
Advisory
Embassy issued a similar advisory in May
In May, the embassy had issued a similar advisory, warning Indian citizens of the consequences of overstaying their authorized period of stay in the US. "If you remain in the United States beyond your authorized period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future," the embassy's post on X read.
Trump
Measures taken by Trump admin against illegal immigration
Since returning to the White House for his second term in January, US President Donald Trump has taken a tough stance on illegal immigration. He declared an emergency on the country's southern border as one of his first executive steps after taking office. The following month, three US military planes returned hundreds of immigrants to India. Other measures implemented by the Trump administration include overhauling H1B visa criteria, expanding ICE raids, and eliminating 'birthright' citizenship for children of illegal immigrants.
Visa controversy
H1-B visas replacing American jobs, claims Congresswoman Greene
Meanwhile, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has criticized the H1-B visa program, suggesting that Indian H1-B visas are replacing American jobs. Her remarks came in response to a post by Trump announcing plans to raise tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, accusing India of selling Russian oil on the open market for profits.
Energy policy
MEA calls US criticism 'unjustified and unreasonable'
In response to Trump's remarks, India's Ministry of External Affairs said its decision to import oil from Russia is based on national interest and necessity. "India began importing oil from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict," the MEA said in a statement. The MEA also pointed out that the US continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, and fertilizers as well as chemicals.