'Can lead to severe consequences': US Embassy warns Indian overstayers

The United States Embassy in India has issued a warning to visa holders about the consequences of overstaying their authorized period of stay. The embassy stressed that violating visa terms could result in visa revocation and possible deportation. "Remaining in the US past your I-94 'Admit Until Date' can lead to severe consequences such as visa revocation, possible deportation, and ineligibility for future visas. Overstaying may permanently affect your ability to travel, study, or work in the US," it said.

Advisory Embassy issued a similar advisory in May In May, the embassy had issued a similar advisory, warning Indian citizens of the consequences of overstaying their authorized period of stay in the US. "If you remain in the United States beyond your authorized period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States in the future," the embassy's post on X read.

Trump Measures taken by Trump admin against illegal immigration Since returning to the White House for his second term in January, US President Donald Trump has taken a tough stance on illegal immigration. He declared an emergency on the country's southern border as one of his first executive steps after taking office. The following month, three US military planes returned hundreds of immigrants to India. Other measures implemented by the Trump administration include overhauling H1B visa criteria, expanding ICE raids, and eliminating 'birthright' citizenship for children of illegal immigrants.

Visa controversy H1-B visas replacing American jobs, claims Congresswoman Greene Meanwhile, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has criticized the H1-B visa program, suggesting that Indian H1-B visas are replacing American jobs. Her remarks came in response to a post by Trump announcing plans to raise tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, accusing India of selling Russian oil on the open market for profits.