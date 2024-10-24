Summarize Simplifying... In short The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has withdrawn from the World Championships due to alleged government interference.

WFI's work was disrupted after the sports ministry suspended it in December 2023, leading to protests from wrestlers.

The federation has appealed to the United World Wrestling (UWW) to ensure its independence from political influence and forwarded their complaint to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The championship will begin on October 28

WFI withdraws India from World Championships over government interference

By Chanshimla Varah 07:27 pm Oct 24, 202407:27 pm

What's the story The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has withdrawn the Indian team from the upcoming World Championships in Tirana, Albania. The decision, which was announced on Wednesday, was communicated to United World Wrestling (UWW), citing undue interference by the Indian Sports Ministry. The championship will begin on October 28 and will include 12 non-Olympic categories.

Federation's concerns

WFI president expresses concerns over sports ministry's actions

WFI President Sanjay Singh wrote to UWW President Nenad Lalovic, detailing the sports ministry's actions. He said the ministry's suspension of WFI on December 24, 2023, has affected the federation's work. The WFI had scheduled selection trials for the U23 and World Championship, which protesting wrestlers contested as contempt of court. "Satyawart Kadian, the husband of Sakshi Malik, approached the court recently saying that the WFI should be charged with contempt of court," a WFI source told PTI.

Athlete's protest

Wrestlers protest against WFI's selection trials

The Delhi High Court had ordered the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an ad-hoc committee to run WFI on the basis of the ministry's de-recognition order. However, this ad-hoc panel was dissolved in March after UWW lifted its ban on WFI in February. WFI has now asked UWW to invoke Article 6.3 of its constitution, which requires members to function independently without political influence. The federation also requested UWW to forward their complaint to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).