DGCA allegedly uncovers Air India's false safety audit reports

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 26, 2023 | 10:03 pm 2 min read

DGCA has found flaws in Air India's internal safety audits: Report

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)'s inspection team has found lapses in Air India's internal safety audits, prompting a probe, NDTV reported. It reportedly found the airline had prepared false reports in 13 safety spot checks across various areas of operations, including cabin surveillance, cargo, ramp, and load. In response, an Air India spokesperson downplayed the issue, saying every airline undergoes such safety audits, and the exercise helps the company to assess and strengthen its processes.

Why does this story matter?

This comes days after Air India unveiled its rebranding plan on August 10. The Tata Group-backed airline also launched its new logo and color scheme, as well as revealed budget allocations. On the occasion, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said the company had spent around $400 million to refurbish its planes. Chairperson N Chandrasekaran had said that the company would deploy the best of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning better than any other airline.

DGCA's team found AI prepared false reports: Report

The DGCA's team found that the airline prepared false reports in 13 cases of random inspection of safety points, per PTI. The revelations reportedly come after the cross-checking of CCTV recordings, auditee statements, shift register documents, passenger manifest, and general declaration list, etc. "The aforesaid 13 spot checks shown to be carried out in stations Mumbai, Goa, and Delhi were verified and were established to have not been actually performed," the DGCA team said in its "Deficiency Reporting Form (DRF)."

Spot-check reports not signed by chief of Flight Safety

Furthermore, the spot-check reports were not signed by the chief of Flight Safety (CFS), who has the authority to do so, according to the inspection report. The DGCA team, moreover, found that the airline claimed to have completed a spot check in cabin surveillance on July 16, 2023, but it did not. "The claimed auditor was merely traveling in the said flight as a passenger with family members," it said.

Investigation launched to ensure compliance

The DGCA inspection team reportedly found lapses in several areas of Air India's operations, such as Pre-Flight Medical Examination (pilots' alcohol consumption tests), ramp services, and cabin surveillance. They also found discrepancies in the airline's flight safety auditors list and their authorizations. DGCA Director General Vikram Dev Dutt confirmed that the regulator was currently investigating the matter. The investigation would reportedly ensure that the airline was in compliance with industry standards and regulations.

