Bengaluru water crisis: Residents shift to online classes, disposable utensils

By Riya Baibhawi 06:07 pm Mar 15, 202406:07 pm

What's the story India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, is grappling with a severe water crisis. The city of over 8 million residents is facing a water shortfall of more than 1,500 million liters per day (MLD). This has coerced people into finding resourceful solutions such as ordering food from restaurants, using toilets in malls, and bathing on alternate days to save water. Even high-rise apartments with water harvesting systems now rely on water tankers for basic needs, resulting in strict usage limitations.

Restaurants mull using disposable cups, classes go online

Local restaurants are mulling the use of disposable cups, glasses, and plates to reduce water consumption. Even educational institutions are feeling the impact of the crisis. A coaching center in the city recently asked its students to attend classes online for a week due to an "emergency." Similarly, a school on Bannerghatta Road closed and asked students to attend online classes, as was the case during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Residents adopt new methods to conserve water

Meanwhile, Bengaluru residents are inventing new ways to save water. Sujatha, a resident of KR Puram, said, "We have started using paper plates...we have cut down on our water usage. And we order food twice a week. We are using the washing machine only once a week now." Some have even resorted to visiting malls for showers or using public restrooms. Furthermore, there has been an increased demand among IT professionals for remote work until the situation improves.

Water shortage triggers political battle

Ahead of elections, the water crisis has become a political issue between the ruling Congress government and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The saffron party has held protests blaming the government, while Congress accuses the BJP-ruled Center of not providing financial assistance to drought-stricken Karnataka. To address these concerns, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has set up control rooms at the taluk level along with helpline numbers.

Why is Bengaluru facing water crisis?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), poor rainfall in 2023 has resulted in one of the worst water crises in recent years in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru. The inadequate rainfall has caused a considerable reduction in the water levels of the Cauvery River, affecting both drinking water supply and agricultural irrigation. The depletion of borewells has exacerbated the situation, emphasizing the critical need for immediate action.