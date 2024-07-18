In short Simplifying... In short A tragic stampede in Hathras, resulting in 121 deaths, is under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a judicial commission.

'Death is inevitable...': Bhole Baba on Hathras stampede

12:16 pm Jul 18, 2024

What's the story Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as Bhole Baba, expressed sorrow over the tragic Hathras stampede that occurred on July 2. The stampede took place during a satsang conducted by him, claiming over 121 lives. "We are in deep depression after the incident," said Baba, adding that no one can avoid destiny. He also addressed rumors of a poisonous spray being used at the event and suggested a possible conspiracy against his organization, the Human Welfare Harmony Association.

Investigation trust

Bhole Baba expresses faith in investigation, supports victims' families

Bhole Baba expressed trust in the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the judicial commission, and his followers to reveal the truth behind the incident. "Whoever comes must leave one day, whether sooner or later," he stated. He also affirmed his solidarity with the families of those who died in the stampede. The Uttar Pradesh government has established both an SIT and a judicial commission to investigate this tragic event.

Report findings

SIT report cites overcrowding, possible conspiracy in stampede

The SIT's report, submitted on July 9, identified overcrowding as the primary cause of the stampede. The report did not dismiss a potential conspiracy and blamed event organizers and administration for poor crowd management. His lawyer had previously suggested that unidentified individuals allegedly sprayed a poisonous substance which triggered the stampede. The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended six officials, including the Sub-District Magistrate (SDM), Circle Officer (CO), Tehsildar, Station Officer, and two Chowki Incharges of Sikandrarao following the incident.

Ongoing investigation

Judicial commission and police continue investigation into stampede

A separate judicial commission, led by retired Allahabad High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava and including senior IPS officer Hemant Rao, is also investigating the Hathras stampede case. Earlier reports from government agencies noted a significant discrepancy between the permitted crowd size of 80,000 and the actual turnout of over 250,000 people. The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested nine people, including two women and three senior citizens, in connection with the stampede.