What's the story

In the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the former has requested a judge to prevent any further attempts by Baldoni's legal team to involve Taylor Swift.

The request comes after Baldoni's attorneys previously subpoenaed Swift for communications related to It Ends With Us.

Lively's lawyers have called this move a "publicity stunt" that had no legal relevance.

Her legal team filed a motion asking the court to block any discovery of communications between Lively and Swift.