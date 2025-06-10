Why was Justin Baldoni's lawsuit against Blake Lively dismissed?
What's the story
A United States judge has dismissed actor-director Justin Baldoni's $400 million countersuit against actors Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, The New York Times, and publicist Leslie Sloane.
The decision, made by US District Judge Lewis J Liman on Monday, became a significant development in the ongoing legal battle between former co-stars.
Legal proceedings
'Wayfarer parties didn't prove...': Judge on Baldoni's extortion-defamation claims
Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties filed two major lawsuits—one that alleged extortion and defamation against Lively, Reynolds, and Sloane, while the other accused The New York Times of defamation.
However, Judge Liman dismissed both claims for lack of legal merit and insufficient evidence.
He noted that the Wayfarer Parties failed to prove that Lively was responsible for any statements other than those in her CRD complaint, which are privileged.
Statement
Lively says 'felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit'
After Baldoni's lawsuit was thrown out, Lively took to her Instagram Stories to open up about her legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star.
"Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us."
"While the suit against me was defeated, so many don't have the resources to fight back."
"With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me."
Legal options
Court allowed Baldoni to amend specific claims by June 23
The court also allowed Baldoni's team to amend specific claims—including breach of implied covenant and tortious interference—by June 23.
This means that while the major part of his lawsuit has been thrown out, Baldoni still has a chance to modify and refile certain claims within a specified timeframe.
Reaction
'Court saw right through it...': Lively's lawyers on lawsuit
Lively's lawyers, Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, welcomed the court's ruling, calling it a "total victory and complete vindication" for their client.
In a statement, they said, "As we have said from day one, this '$400 million' lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it."
They also expressed anticipation for the next round of litigation, which will involve seeking attorneys' fees, treble damages, and punitive damages from the Wayfarer parties.
Statement
Sloane stands fully vindicated, justice has been served: Publicist's attorney
Sigrid McCawley, the attorney for Lively's publicist Sloane, said in a statement, "Leslie Sloane has consistently said that she never defamed Baldoni or the Wayfarer Parties and she was wrongfully dragged into this lawsuit because the Wayfarer Parties wanted to actively harm Sloane's reputation."
"Today's decision by the Court makes clear that Sloane did nothing wrong. Sloane stands fully vindicated, and justice has been served."
Statement
'We are grateful to the court...': 'The Times' spokesperson
Spokesperson for The Times said in a statement, "We are grateful to the court for seeing the lawsuit for what it was: a meritless attempt to stifle honest reporting."
"Our journalists went out and covered carefully and fairly a story of public importance, and the court recognized that the law is designed to protect just that sort of journalism. We will continue to stand up in court for our journalism and for our journalists when their work comes under attack."