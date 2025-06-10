Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties filed two major lawsuits—one that alleged extortion and defamation against Lively, Reynolds, and Sloane, while the other accused The New York Times of defamation.

However, Judge Liman dismissed both claims for lack of legal merit and insufficient evidence.

He noted that the Wayfarer Parties failed to prove that Lively was responsible for any statements other than those in her CRD complaint, which are privileged.