What's the story

The World Health Organization (WHO) has adopted the first-ever global pandemic treaty, aimed at preventing and responding to future pandemics.

The decision was taken during the annual meeting of WHO member states, where 124 votes were in favor of the agreement with no opposition and 11 abstentions.

The United States, historically a major contributor to WHO funding and involved in drafting the treaty, was absent from this meeting due to its planned withdrawal from WHO membership under President Donald Trump.