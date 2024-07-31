In short Simplifying... In short An Air Canada flight attendant's outburst, demanding passengers to behave or face expulsion, led to the cancellation of flight AC73.

In solidarity with a passenger who asked for a blanket, others chose to leave the flight, prompting the airline to arrange a different crew and offer compensation for the delay and disruption. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Flight cancelled after altercation over blanket

'Behave..or you're getting off': Air Canada flight attendant loses cool

By Chanshimla Varah 10:46 am Jul 31, 202410:46 am

What's the story An Air Canada flight from Morocco to Montreal was abruptly cancelled on a Friday morning following an altercation between a passenger and a flight attendant. The dispute began when the passenger requested a blanket due to excessive air conditioning, which led to the flight attendant losing her composure, CTV News reported. The situation escalated as the attendant called the police and demanded that the passenger disembark.

Altercation details

Flight attendant's outburst leads to police involvement

In now-viral videos, the flight attendant was heard shouting in both English and French, "You will behave or we will get off! I'll tell the captain right away. Yes or no?" When the passenger asked her to involve the captain, she declined and retorted, "I don't want any bullying against my crew." She then stormed up the aisle and commanded everyone on board to behave or face expulsion from the flight.

Twitter Post

Video of the incident

Flight cancellation

Flight AC73 cancelled as passengers stand in solidarity

In a show of solidarity with the passenger who had requested the blanket, other passengers chose to leave the flight. This collective action resulted in the cancellation of flight AC73, which was already taxiing toward the runway before it had to return to the terminal. Air Canada confirmed the cancellation of the flight and arranged for a different crew on Sunday to transport the passengers to their destination. It also offered compensation for both the delay and the disruptive incident.