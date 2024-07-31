'Behave..or you're getting off': Air Canada flight attendant loses cool
An Air Canada flight from Morocco to Montreal was abruptly cancelled on a Friday morning following an altercation between a passenger and a flight attendant. The dispute began when the passenger requested a blanket due to excessive air conditioning, which led to the flight attendant losing her composure, CTV News reported. The situation escalated as the attendant called the police and demanded that the passenger disembark.
Flight attendant's outburst leads to police involvement
In now-viral videos, the flight attendant was heard shouting in both English and French, "You will behave or we will get off! I'll tell the captain right away. Yes or no?" When the passenger asked her to involve the captain, she declined and retorted, "I don't want any bullying against my crew." She then stormed up the aisle and commanded everyone on board to behave or face expulsion from the flight.
Video of the incident
Flight AC73 cancelled as passengers stand in solidarity
In a show of solidarity with the passenger who had requested the blanket, other passengers chose to leave the flight. This collective action resulted in the cancellation of flight AC73, which was already taxiing toward the runway before it had to return to the terminal. Air Canada confirmed the cancellation of the flight and arranged for a different crew on Sunday to transport the passengers to their destination. It also offered compensation for both the delay and the disruptive incident.