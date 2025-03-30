Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa announces transitional government
What's the story
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani, has declared a transitional government, a decisive change in the country's political scene.
The new 23-minister cabinet is set to represent Syria's varied ethnic and religious communities.
Al-Sharaa reiterated in a speech that the government's formation is "a declaration of our joint will to build a new state."
Diverse representation
Cabinet members reflect Syria's diversity
The new cabinet is representative of the different communities, mirroring Syria's diversity.
Alawite Yarub Badr has been appointed transport minister, while Amgad Badr from the Druze community will head the agriculture ministry.
Veteran opposition figure Hind Kabawat was named social affairs and labor minister, a major milestone as the first woman to hold such a position in al-Sharaa's administration.
Global scrutiny
Al-Sharaa's administration faces international pressure
Al-Sharaa's government has come under pressure from both the West and Arab countries to create a more representative government.
The demand gained strength after hundreds of Alawite civilians were killed in violence along Syria's western coast this month.
The transitional government will seek to allay such concerns while also representing the country's diverse communities.
Future elections
Al-Sharaa's plan for an inclusive transitional government
Al-Sharaa, who was sworn in as interim president in January following ex-President Bashar al-Assad's ousting in December, had promised an inclusive transitional government.
This government will be responsible for reconstructing Syria's public institutions and the governance of the country until elections can be conducted, which al-Sharaa estimated could take up to five years.
Disaster management
New ministry for emergencies and disasters
Al-Sharaa has created a new ministry for emergency situations and disasters and has appointed Raed al-Saleh, head of the White Helmets rescue group, to head it.
The White Helmets were Syrian rescuers who worked in rebel-held areas.
This is part of his larger agenda to consolidate Syria's public institutions while also tackling pressing concerns like natural disasters and emergencies.