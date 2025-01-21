Prince Harry's high-stakes trial against Rupert Murdoch's 'The Sun' begins
What's the story
Prince Harry's lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's British tabloid newspapers has begun in London's High Court. The trial is expected to last between six to eight weeks.
The accusations date back from 1996 to 2011 and involve alleged phone hacking and unlawful information gathering by journalists and private investigators from The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World.
Executive scrutiny
Trial to scrutinize senior executives' knowledge of allegations
The trial will determine if senior figures at the papers were aware of these activities and if they withheld evidence.
NGN has already settled cases with around 40 high-profile individuals, paying out over $1.5 billion in total.
However, Prince Harry and former United Kingdom politician Tom Watson are the only remaining claimants in this case.
Defense and witnesses
NGN's defense strategy and Prince Harry's witness lineup
NGN intends to defend itself by calling witnesses, including technologists, lawyers, and senior staff.
The trial will first address generic issues, including the extent of phone hacking at the papers.
Prince Harry's witnesses include former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and celebrities like Hugh Grant and Sienna Miller.
The Duke of Sussex is expected to testify in person during the trial.
Past scandals
Murdoch's newspapers' history of scandals
This legal battle comes after a history of scandals involving Murdoch's newspapers.
In 2005, a police inquiry found that details of Prince William's knee injury were obtained through voicemail hacking.
Further investigations led to convictions for phone hacking involving royal aides' messages.
Public outrage after revelations of hacking into a murdered schoolgirl's phone led to the closure of News of the World in 2011.
Ongoing battles
Prince Harry's ongoing legal battles with UK press
Notably, Prince Harry has been embroiled in several lawsuits against newspaper groups since 2019.
He had previously won a case against Mirror Group Newspapers in 2023, receiving damages for illegal phone hacking activities.
As this trial commences, Prince Harry continues to stay true to his mission for truth and accountability within the British press landscape.