Instagram tests new repost feature—How it could change your feed
What's the story
Instagram is currently testing a new repost feature, as confirmed by the company to TechCrunch.
This development isn't entirely unexpected, considering that the social media platform was seen working on this feature as early as 2022.
The new functionality allows users to share not only their own posts but also those of other users, directly in Instagram's Feed.
Mixed responses
Some users are not happy with the idea
While some users have welcomed the idea of a repost feature, others are not entirely on board with the change.
Critics argue that Instagram already has an overwhelming number of content formats such as posts, Stories, Reels, Notes, DMs and ads.
However, proponents believe this new functionality will enable them to share interesting content more easily and amplify it within their network.
Advantage
Content creators stand to gain the most from this feature
The proposed repost feature could be particularly beneficial for content creators. It would provide them with an additional tool to boost their reach and visibility on the platform.
Moreover, it could help ensure that original posters receive credit when their content is shared widely, addressing a common issue of uncredited reposted memes and photos on Instagram.
Solution
Instagram joins other platforms with similar reshare features
Currently, users often resort to workarounds and third-party apps for reposting content.
The introduction of an official reshare feature by Instagram would eliminate the need for these alternatives.
This move aligns with similar features adopted by other social networks like Threads and TikTok, following Twitter's popularization of the "Retweet" feature back in 2009.