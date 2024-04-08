Next Article

No injuries were reported and the flight safely returned to Denver International Airport

What's the story Aviation authorities in the United States have initiated an inquiry following an incident where the engine cowling of a Boeing 737-800 detached during take-off, striking a wing flap. A video of the incident, which took place on Sunday (local time) in Denver, has gone viral. No injuries were reported, and Southwest Flight 3695 safely returned to Denver International Airport around 8:15 a.m. local time (1415 GMT) on Sunday.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The incident comes amid manufacturing and safety concerns at Boeing. Boeing has been under scrutiny after the mid-air door blowout on a flight in January. After the incident, regulators temporarily grounded near 200 Boeing 737 Max 9 jets after a door plug fell off from the Alaska aircraft. This adds to Boeing's efforts to restore its reputation since fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 involving a different 737 Max version, leading to a global 18-month grounding of the popular aircraft.

Online reaction

Social media flooded with videos of the incident

Videos being shared online show the engine cowling flapping wildly in the wind before finally detaching and colliding with the aircraft's wing. According to reports, the plane with 135 passengers and six crew members, climbed to about 10,300 feet (3,140 m) before returning 25 minutes after takeoff. After a safe landing, the plane was towed to its gate. The passengers, originally destined for Houston, were accommodated on another flight which arrived approximately four hours behind schedule.

Investigation underway

FAA initiates investigation into Boeing incident

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records, the plane entered service in June 2015. Following the landing, the airline stated that maintenance teams were assessing the aircraft. Boeing has directed inquiries to Southwest for details regarding the airline's aircraft and fleet operations. Presently, the airline hasn't disclosed the last maintenance date for the plane's engine.

Troubling pattern

Recent engine issues plague Southwest Airlines

The FAA is probing multiple recent Southwest Boeing engine incidents. Just this week, a Southwest 737 flight aborted takeoff in Texas, returning to the gate due to an engine problem. On March 25, another Southwest 737 flight returned to Austin Airport for a possible engine issue. Similarly, on March 22, a Southwest 737-800 flight returned to Fort Lauderdale Airport in Florida after an engine problem was reported by the crew. FAA is actively investigating these incidents.