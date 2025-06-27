How Shubhanshu Shukla spent his first day on the ISS

Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has made history by becoming the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS) . He docked at the ISS on Thursday evening, after a successful journey aboard SpaceX 's Crew Dragon spacecraft. Upon arrival, he was welcomed by a team of ISS astronauts who had been eagerly awaiting his and the new crew's arrival from Earth.

Space routine First day at work for Shukla at ISS After the warm welcome, Shukla delivered a speech expressing his excitement about this historic mission. He then participated in a mandatory safety briefing with the seven-member crew already onboard. As per tradition, Shukla and his fellow astronauts had their first dinner together on the first day of their mission. Later that night, he spent eight hours sleeping in weightlessness—a new experience for him.

Space exploration Shukla witnesses 16 sunrises and sunsets on his first day On his first morning at the ISS, Shukla experienced some space sickness, which is normal for astronauts in zero gravity. He was then given two hours for his morning chores before starting a 12-and-a-half-hour workday. This included conducting experiments and exercising at the ISS gym to stay fit. Throughout this period, he witnessed 16 sunrises and sunsets from his vantage point nearly 400km above Earth.