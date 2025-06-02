34 dead, 19,000 displaced in Northeast after heavy rain
Torrential rains have wreaked havoc across the northeastern states of India, killing at least 34 people and displacing thousands.
In Assam, heavy rainfall triggered floods and landslides. The death toll in the state has risen to 10 after two more deaths were reported.
All seven major rivers in the region have also breached danger levels, raising fears of more floods.
Assam impact
Over 4 lakh affected in Assam, relief efforts underway
The Assam Disaster Body report stated that over four lakh people across 15 districts have been affected by the floods.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged people living near riverbanks to stay alert as more rains are expected.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of Assam and moderate rainfall in most parts of the state.
Other states
Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh also severely affected
In Manipur, over 19,000 people have been affected and more than 3,300 houses damaged due to flooding. Imphal East is one of the worst-hit areas, with major waterlogging reported at key establishments.
The state has also witnessed 47 landslides in the last four days.
In Arunachal Pradesh, a landslide on National Highway 13 killed seven members of a family in East Kameng district.
Sikkim situation
Sikkim faces landslides, over 1,000 tourists rescued
Sikkim is also reeling under the impact of heavy rainfall, with landslides killing three people and leaving six security personnel missing.
The Centre said over a thousand tourists have been rescued from Sikkim.
District Collector Anant Jain led the evacuation of tourists from Lachung to Phidang in Lower Dzongu.
A tourist convoy of 284 vehicles with 1,678 tourists crossed Theng Check Post toward Phidang.
Mizoram and Assam
Mizoram faces landslides, Assam reports urban floods
In Mizoram, a massive landslide in Lawngtlai town has left eight people feared trapped. The landslide brought down three buildings and blocked National Highway-54.
In Assam's Kamrup Metro district, five people have died due to landslides, and over 12,000 people have been affected by floods.
Guwahati and Silchar are facing urban floods affecting over 10,000 people.
IMD's multi-hazard warning
Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
Relief efforts
Relief camps set up, rescue operations underway
Several relief camps have been set up for those displaced by the floods in Assam.
The state government has also appealed to private educational institutions to take appropriate measures, considering heavy rains and urban floods.
Disaster response forces, including SDRF and NDRF, are on the ground for rescue operations across affected areas.