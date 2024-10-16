Summarize Simplifying... In short Samsung's upcoming Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold 6 might have solved the persistent crease issue in foldable phones, thanks to its Ultra Flexible Glass (UFG).

This high-strength, thinner glass around the crease could offer a seamless look when the phone is opened.

This high-strength, thinner glass around the crease could offer a seamless look when the phone is opened.

Coupled with a sleeker design and larger screens, this advancement could revolutionize the future of foldable devices, starting with its launch in South Korea and China.

Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have improved crease control

Samsung may have fixed the crease issue in foldable smartphones

By Mudit Dube 05:27 pm Oct 16, 202405:27 pm

What's the story Samsung is reportedly on the verge of a major breakthrough in foldable screen technology with its upcoming Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold 6. The new model, according to a leak by reputed tipster @Ice Universe, will come with an improved crease control that is "better than ever." The development could be a turning point in the aesthetics and functionality of future foldable phones.

Regional availability

The special edition model may be region-specific

The Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold 6, with its advanced crease control, will be available mainly in South Korea and China. However, despite its regional limitation, this tech advancement promises a lot for future global models. It especially raises hopes for the long-awaited Galaxy Z Fold 7, hinting at a possible solution to the age-old crease problem in foldable phones.

Technological breakthrough

Samsung's ultra flexible glass could be the solution

Industry expert Ross Young suggests Samsung's potential use of Ultra Flexible Glass (UFG) could be the reason behind this improvement. This high-strength glass is reportedly thinner around the crease, potentially giving the phone a more seamless look when opened. If true, this would mark a major step forward in foldable display technology since its inception with the first Galaxy Fold in 2019.

Design evolution

Leaked renders reveal a sleeker design

Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition hint at a sleeker model with bigger screens on the inside and outside. This slimmed-down design could further make the crease less noticeable, improving the overall experience. The Special Edition is expected to launch in the coming months, promising a bright future for Samsung's foldable devices if these rumors turn out to be true.