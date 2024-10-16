Samsung may have fixed the crease issue in foldable smartphones
Samsung is reportedly on the verge of a major breakthrough in foldable screen technology with its upcoming Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold 6. The new model, according to a leak by reputed tipster @Ice Universe, will come with an improved crease control that is "better than ever." The development could be a turning point in the aesthetics and functionality of future foldable phones.
The special edition model may be region-specific
The Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold 6, with its advanced crease control, will be available mainly in South Korea and China. However, despite its regional limitation, this tech advancement promises a lot for future global models. It especially raises hopes for the long-awaited Galaxy Z Fold 7, hinting at a possible solution to the age-old crease problem in foldable phones.
Samsung's ultra flexible glass could be the solution
Industry expert Ross Young suggests Samsung's potential use of Ultra Flexible Glass (UFG) could be the reason behind this improvement. This high-strength glass is reportedly thinner around the crease, potentially giving the phone a more seamless look when opened. If true, this would mark a major step forward in foldable display technology since its inception with the first Galaxy Fold in 2019.
Leaked renders reveal a sleeker design
Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition hint at a sleeker model with bigger screens on the inside and outside. This slimmed-down design could further make the crease less noticeable, improving the overall experience. The Special Edition is expected to launch in the coming months, promising a bright future for Samsung's foldable devices if these rumors turn out to be true.