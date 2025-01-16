What's the story

Artificial intelligence (AI) is taking over classrooms, offering personalized learning at lightning speed.

But hold on—are we losing the human touch?

The theme for International Day of Education 2025, "AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation", asks the million-dollar question: How do we keep humans in the driver's seat while embracing the tech revolution?

Well, it's about balance, not surrender.