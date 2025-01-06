#CES2025: This AI-powered bassinet monitors your child's sleep
What's the story
Bosch has unveiled an AI-powered bassinet, dubbed Revol, at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
The device promises to reduce parental anxiety by offering 360-degree monitoring of their baby's sleep.
While it may look similar to other smart bassinets like Snoo, Revol is differentiated by its vertical rocking movement and advanced monitoring capabilities.
Design
Unique design and monitoring features
Revol features mesh walls and can calm a sleeping baby with automated movements.
Unlike Snoo, which rocks horizontally, Revol moves vertically with the mattress slowly raising and lowering like a tiny elevator.
The crib's highlight is its integrated baby monitor that offers a live video feed to caregivers.
An array of sensors inside the arm extending over the crib can monitor the environment around the bassinet and what's happening inside.
Tech specs
Revol's advanced sensors
Revol employs a millimeter wave radar sensor, which Bosch says can precisely measure the baby's heart rate and respiration.
This information is then transmitted to an app on the caregiver's phone, where they can see real-time stats and health reports.
The bassinet also features sensors for monitoring the environment of the baby's surroundings, including temperature and humidity sensors and a particle meter to measure air quality.
Safety
AI features enhance safety
Revol also comes with AI-enabled features for added safety.
It employs computer vision to detect if an object, such as a blanket or stuffed animal, is close to the baby's face and can alert parents about the danger.
This feature is in line with the American Academy of Pediatrics's advice against keeping any soft objects in babies' sleep area.
Launch
Revol's availability and pricing
Bosch plans to bring Revol to the Chinese market first, with a US launch planned for sometime in 2026.
The company cites the need to comply with US laws and regulations as the reason behind this timeline.
While no official price has been announced yet, Bosch hopes to price it around $1,200 (around ₹1 lakh).
The company also plans to offer add-ons to convert the crib into changing table and desk, giving more value for parents and children.