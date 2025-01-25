What's the story

Brian Niccol, the new CEO of Starbucks, has been awarded a compensation package of around $96 million for his first four months of work in 2024.

The massive pay puts him ahead of tech giants Apple and Google's CEOs Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai, who earned about $75 million each.

Around 94% of Niccol's pay came from stock awards, according to a recent filing.