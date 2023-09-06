CEO Sundar Pichai pens memo on Google turning 25

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 06, 2023 | 01:00 pm 3 min read

Google's birthday is on September 27

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has shared a 25-year-old email interaction with his father in a public memo celebrating Google's 25th birthday. Since its 8th year, the company has been celebrating its birthday on September 27. The email exchange, which took place when Pichai was studying in the US and his father was in India, highlights the incredible advancements in technology and communication over the past 25 years.

Father's slow response highlights tech growth

In the email exchange, Pichai expressed excitement about having a quicker and cheaper way to communicate with his father. However, by today's standards, the technology was slow. It took two full days for Pichai to receive a response from his parent, who had to get the email printed out at work and delivered to him. This story emphasizes the huge leap the technology sector has experienced since then.

Instant messaging: A communication revolution

Besides the exchange with his father, Pichai also marveled at the pace of technological growth. He said, "From slow emails that took days to receive a response, we now have instant messaging that allows us to communicate in real-time. The evolution of technology has made communication faster, cheaper, and more accessible than ever before." Pichai also said today, we can connect with people from all over the world with just a few clicks, something that was once considered science fiction.

Younger generations are shaping tech's future

Pichai believes that the ease with which younger generations adapt to new technology will set a high bar for what the next generation will build and invent. Taking a call from a watch or telling a car to play a favorite song is now second nature for younger generations, while it was once considered impossible. "The future looks bright with endless possibilities as we eagerly anticipate what the next generation will create," he said.

What role did Google play in Pichai's life?

Akin to billions around the world, Pichai's tryst with Google began with the 'Search' function. For 25 years, the search engine has helped people get answers to their questions, and the results have only improved and evolved over time. From "How do you fix a dripping faucet?" to "How to ace a Google interview?" in 2003, Pichai always got the answers he wanted from the platform.

Rise of Android and AI tech has been lauded

In the memo, Pichai expressed jubilation at the fact that Google Cloud has become one of the top enterprise companies in the world. Breakthroughs in AI technology, and the massive improvements to web browsing, maps, YouTube, and e-mail service over the years, were also emphasized. The fact that Android runs on three billion devices across the world today, did not go unnoticed in Pichai's memo.

