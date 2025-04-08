This hand-painted one-off Porsche car took 2 years to make
What's the story
A uniquely customized Porsche 911 GT3 RS has made its debut in Brazil.
The one-off vehicle comes from the Sonderwunsch program, a highly exclusive customization service from the German automaker.
What makes this particular model stand out is that it was hand-painted and took two years to manufacture. There are no changes under the hood compared to the standard GT3 RS.
Service
A glimpse into Porsche's exclusive customization
The Sonderwunsch program, which means "special order" in German, lets buyers customize their cars with unique materials, colors, as well as details.
However, this service isn't available widely as there are only some 600 slots available globally each year.
The Chromaflair-painted (hand-painted) cars are even more limited with just 12 allocated annually, thanks to its completely manual nature.
Customization
A look at the car
The customization process for this particular GT3 RS spanned two years from configuration to its arrival in Brazil.
The car boasts "Explosive Gold," one of the Chromaflair colors that change hue based on light exposure.
Even intricate details like DRS actuators were painstakingly painted, following rigorous resistance tests.
The vehicle is mostly made of carbon fiber, and areas prone to damage from track use are left unpainted for durability.
Interiors
Inside the special Porsche 911 GT3 RS
The interior of this limited-edition Porsche is lined with Race-Tex and special stitching to match the exterior color scheme. It also sports Weissach package embroidering for a uniform look.
The car comes with a unique box containing a miniature sample of its color, fabric combination, stitching details, and a signed certificate detailing its equipment and accessories.
Even the key has been color-matched to complement the vehicle's aesthetic design.
Dealership
Exclusive dealership in Brazil offers unique customization options
This exclusive 911 GT3 RS belongs to one of Brazil's most prestigious Porsche collectors.
Stuttgart Porsche, the only dealership in the country with an Exclusive Manufaktur Partner seal, enables such customizations for cars.
Apart from this GT3 RS model, two 911 Turbo S and a 718 GT4 RS have been configured by their owners through this exclusive program in the country.