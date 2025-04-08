What's the story

In a historic first, compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles have outsold diesel cars in the Indian automotive industry.

The development can largely be credited to rising fuel prices and the comparatively lower operational costs of CNG cars.

As per the government's Vahan portal data, 7.87 lakh CNG passenger vehicles were sold in FY25 (April 2024-March 2025) as against 7.36 lakh diesel units.