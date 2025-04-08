What's the story

Waymo, the self-driving tech giant, is said to be planning to use data from its autonomous taxis.

Specifically, the company plans to use information from interior cameras tied to rider identities for training generative AI models and advertising.

The information was unearthed by researcher Jane Manchun Wong in a draft of Waymo's privacy policy.

The proposed use of this data has raised questions about how far rider behavior could be repurposed for AI training and marketing.