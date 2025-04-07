Why BMW has recalled M 1000 XR, M 1000R bikes
What's the story
BMW has announced a recall for select units of its M 1000 XR and M 1000R motorcycles from the model year 2024-2025.
The problem in the bikes arises from a faulty steering damper, which has a loose valve pin inside its housing.
This defect can cause an unexpected increase in steering effort, possibly leading to loss of control and increased risk of accidents.
Recall details
Free replacement for affected motorcycles
A total of 51 units are potentially affected by this issue. BMW has promised to replace the faulty steering damper free of cost to the owners.
Notification letters will be sent out on May 19.
To address any concerns or queries related to this recall, BMW customer service can be contacted at 1-800-525-7417, while the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Vehicle Safety Hotline can be reached at 1-888-327-4236.
Past incidents
Previous reliability issues with BMW's M models
This is not the first time an M model from BMW has been linked to reliability issues.
Last year, a video emerged of the flagship model, the M 1000 RR, suffering a "massive engine failure."
BMW refused to cover the $15,000 engine replacement cost under warranty.
The owner had fitted an aftermarket SC-Project exhaust and was dyno-testing the bike but overshot 250rpm over the rev limit and removed the break-in rev limiter early.