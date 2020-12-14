The prestigious institute, the IIT Madras, was put under temporary lockdown after 71 people, including 66 students, tested positive for coronavirus in the last two weeks. Since Friday itself, 55 new cases were added to the tally with the biggest spike of 32 cases being reported on Sunday. As a result, all departments, libraries, and labs have been shut. Here's what happened.

Details After outbreak, students were asked to remain inside rooms

A total of 774 students are currently living on campus, and the maximum number of cases were reported from Krishna and Jamuna hostels. On Saturday, students were asked to not step outside their hostel rooms. "All students, scholars, and project staff staying on campus are advised strictly to confine themselves to their hostel rooms and maintain social distance at all times," a circular read.

Quote Staff has been directed to work remotely

"In view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, it has been decided to shut down all departments, centers, and the library immediately until further notice. All faculty, staff, project staff, and research scholars will work from home until such time," the circular added.

Mess Is overcrowding at mess to be blamed? Scholar thinks so

Though the institute is yet to determine what turned the campus into a coronavirus hotspot, some students believe overcrowding at mess sparked this situation. A research scholar told TOI that when there were fewer students, one mess was enough. "But after students returned, the mess was crowded," she said, adding that mess is not a place where anyone would wear masks.

Series of events New batch of cooks, who tested negative, were brought in

After a few people working at the mess contracted the infection, the authorities brought a new batch of cooks on December 9. They were allowed to work after testing negative. A day later, the mess was closed and the food was sent to rooms of students. Following the lockdown, students are being served "packed food," the notable institute revealed.

Medical treatment 25 admissions reported, patients are recovering well

Director Bhaskar Ramamurthi informed that district authorities were apprised about the situation, and arrangements were made to test all students. Nearly 700 students are being tested. The first batch of ten students, having moderate to severe symptoms of coronavirus, was admitted to the Institute of Ageing at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine in Guindy. 25 admissions were reported since December 1.

Details Institute functioning in limited capacity, said director