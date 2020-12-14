Between December 8 and December 12, IRCTC sent out nearly 2 crore emails to its customers highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relationship with the Sikh community. The emails, listing 13 decisions taken by the PM, were sent in the backdrop of the farmers' protest that has been going on for more than two weeks now against three agriculture reforms. Here's more.

What happened IRCTC, a part of Railways Ministry, handles tickets and tourism Credits:

A public sector undertaking of the Ministry of Railways, IRCTC handles catering, tourism, and online tickets. The company is in possession of key details of lakhs of its customers, which was exploited for a rare outreach program. The 47-page booklet, titled PM Modi and his government's special relationship with Sikh, was released in Hindi, English, and Punjabi.

Claims All government bodies sent the email

IRCTC's top Public Relations Officer Sidharth Singh said all government departments were sending the pamphlet to people, adding that those having the surname "Singh" and those hailing from the Punjab region also received the mails. The booklet was sent from cim@irctc.co.in to those who had given their email IDs while booking tickets. Officials told PTI that sending the email was a "conscious choice."

Measures 1984 riots, Jallianwala Bagh, Kartarpur corridor were mentioned in email

Reportedly, the email started with a citation from the Quami Seva Award, given to PM Modi, and then focused on the measures taken by his government including the FCRA registration granted to Sri Harmandir Sahib, justice given to 1984 anti-Sikh riots' victims, and making langars tax-free. The other pointers were "Sri Kartarpur Corridor: Seamless access" and "Jallianwala Bagh Memorial - saluting sacrifices honoring memories."

Reactions Nice strategy: Mails from IRCTC were discussed on Twitter

A few people who received the email, took to Twitter to reveal their thoughts about the "outreach program." "Does #irctc allowed to use our data for party campaigns? Also targeted campaign by the government to cool down the anti-government sentiments among Sikhs. Nice strategy, (sic)" wrote @thejusticeprime. Rajinder Singh Bhasin from Chennai asked why the government is not listening to farmers.

Defense All communities have received the email: IRCTC

With a row sparked due to the mails, IRCTC defended itself saying no particular community was targeted. "The mails have been sent to all, irrespective of any particular community. This is not the first instance. Earlier also such activities have been undertaken by IRCTC to promote government welfare schemes in the public interest," the wing of Ministry of Railways said.

Question "Which corporate doesn't analyze the demographic profile of its audience?"

An official dismissed the controversy that arose saying that reaching out to people isn't wrong. "Which professional company or corporate doesn't analyze the demographic profile of the audience where the communication is to be delivered to? Why are some surprised if a government organization is able to do as much or even better than what the corporates do day in and day out?" the person said, as per PTI.

Protest Farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, launched a massive agitation