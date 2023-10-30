'Steel Magnolias' to 'Pretty Woman': Julia Roberts's best performances
Julia Roberts rose to prominence in the 1980s and for the most of 1990s and early 2000s, she was one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood and cemented herself as one of the defining of the time. From her early breakout roles in the '80s to some of her most loved rom-coms, we have curated a list of her best movies for you below.
'Steel Magnolias' (1989)
Roberts gave a standout performance in Herbert Ross's comedy-drama film Steel Magnolias and earned an Oscar nomination for it. She delivered a memorable and emotionally charged performance as Shelby Eatenton Latcherie, a young woman battling diabetes. Her portrayal was both poignant and touching. The film revolves around the shared bond among the women in a small group residing in a quaint town.
'Pretty Woman' (1990)
Roberts's portrayal of Vivian Ward in Garry Marshall's 1990 rom-com film Pretty Woman is iconic, unforgettable, and Oscar-nominated. It's the story of a man (Richard Gere) whose first car was a limousine and a girl whose circumstances brought her to the Hollywood Boulevard streetwalker. Her magnetic presence and infectious charm along with her on-screen chemistry with Gere made this rom-com a classic.
'My Best Friend's Wedding' (1997)
In PJ Hogan's 1997 rom-com My Best Friend's Wedding, Roberts shines as the lovable yet determined Julianne Potter. Though Roberts's role in this is morally questionable, her performance is a delightful blend of wit, humor, and vulnerability, as she navigates the complexities of unrequited love and friendship. The film also stars Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, and Rupert Everett.
'Notting Hill' (1999)
Directed by Roger Michell, the 1999 rom-com film Notting Hill stars Roberts and Hugh Grant, in the lead along with Rhys Ifans, Emma Chambers, Tim McInnerny, Gina McKee, and Hugh Bonneville in pivotal roles. Roberts delivers a charming and endearing performance as Anna Scott, a famous Hollywood actor who falls in love with an ordinary British bookseller (Grant).
'Erin Brockovich' (2000)
Roberts earned an Oscar for her masterpiece performance in Steven Soderbergh's 2000 riveting legal drama film Erin Brockovich. As the real-life Erin Brockovich, she brings passion and determination to her role as an environmental activist who takes on a major corporation responsible for pollution. Roberts's portrayal is a compelling and inspirational portrayal of a woman fighting for justice.