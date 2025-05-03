Abhishek Agarwal-Vikram Reddy plan world's largest movie screen in Nagpur
What's the story
In a historic announcement, producers Abhishek Agarwal (Abhishek Agarwal Arts) and Vikram Reddy (UV Creations) have revealed their plans to build the world's largest movie screen in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
The announcement was made at the WAVES 2025 Summit in Mumbai, attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The event started on Thursday and will conclude on Sunday.
National development
This project aligns with PM Modi's vision for India
The ambitious project fits perfectly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of developing premium entertainment infrastructure in India.
Agarwal highlighted this, saying, "It's a humbling opportunity for me to build the world's largest screen, an effort that is in alignment with Prime Minister Modi ji's mission of making the Indian entertainment space world-class."
Reddy's statement
Producers wanted to 'begin at heart of the country'
Reddy shared, "It's been our constant endeavor at UV Creations to make cinema bigger and better; not just from a content point of view but also enabling a memorable viewing experience that audiences from across the world will cherish."
"Having built India's largest screen at Nellore, we are now shooting for the moon with the world's largest screen at Nagpur."
"We wanted to begin at the heart of this country and thank Devendra Fadnavis ji for encouraging us. "