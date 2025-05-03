What's the story

In a historic announcement, producers Abhishek Agarwal (Abhishek Agarwal Arts) and Vikram Reddy (UV Creations) have revealed their plans to build the world's largest movie screen in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The announcement was made at the WAVES 2025 Summit in Mumbai, attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The event started on Thursday and will conclude on Sunday.