'Tea seller started fire rumor': Eyewitness recounts Jalgaon train tragedy
What's the story
A tragic incident occurred in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday when 13 people were killed after jumping off the Pushpak Express on hearing a false fire alarm.
The panic was reportedly triggered by a tea seller who falsely claimed there was a fire and pulled the train's emergency chain.
"A tea seller started the rumor by claiming the train had caught fire," an eyewitness told India Today TV.
Official statement
No fire or spark observed inside coach: Railway official
The incident took place between Maheji and Pardhade stations near Pachora town at around 4:45pm on Tuesday.
Central Railway officials confirmed that no real fire or spark was seen inside the coach.
"Based on the information we have received, no fire or spark was observed inside the coach," Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, said.
Investigation underway
Karnataka Express was traveling at 60-80km/h
The Karnataka Express was running at an estimated speed of 60-80km/h when it mowed down passengers who had jumped off the Pushpak Express.
Passengers from sleeper coaches and general compartments jumped off in fear, witnesses said.
The eyewitness reported that scores of other passengers who leaped in the opposite direction were saved since there was no track there, indicating that the situation could have been far worse.
Aid announced
PM Modi expresses condolences, ex gratia announced
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences over the tragic train accident in Jalgaon.
"Anguished by the tragic accident on the railway tracks in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured," he said.
The Railway Ministry announced ex gratia payments of ₹1.5 lakh for each deceased's kin, ₹50,000 for seriously injured and ₹5,000 for those with minor injuries.
State aid
Maharashtra CM announces additional aid, covers medical expenses
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced ex gratia of ₹5 lakh for families of those who died in the incident. He assured medical expenses of injured would be borne by the state government.
Preliminary information indicated sparks and smoke near one of Pushpak Express's general coaches might have caused panic among passengers, possibly due to a "hot axle" or "brake-binding."
The exact cause will be ascertained after further investigation.