Follow these few skincare tips for combination skin

Apr 17, 2023

Combination skin is a mixture of dry and oily skin that can lead to larger-looking pores, acne, or shiny spots on certain areas. It can also cause flakiness, redness, and roughness on the face. It's important to choose gentle products that can balance your skin type and hydrate your face without causing any greasiness. If you have combination skin, follow these few skincare tips.

Cleanse and tone your skin

Start by cleansing your face with a soft, light, and gentle cleanser that can nourish dry areas of your face and retain the oily areas. Go for a cleanser that has a gel texture and is infused with vitamins and antioxidants. Apply an alcohol-free toner that nourishes and soothes your skin. It will reduce dryness, inflammation, pimples, and oxidative stress.

Exfoliate your skin and never skip moisturizing

If you have combination skin, it's important to exfoliate your face and eliminate dead skin cells to reveal smooth, healthy, and radiant skin. Use a gentle glycolic-acid-based scrub to remove the layer of dead skin and flakiness. Next, apply a non-comedogenic, mild, and water-based moisturizer that will not feel greasy or sticky on your face and restore balance to your skin.

Keep blotting papers handy and always use sunscreen

Combination skin can lead to oiliness in your T-zone which can clog pores and cause pimples. You can keep blotting paper in your handbag to soak up oiliness on the skin without ruining your makeup. Just like a moisturizer, sunscreen with at least SPF 30 is essential to apply on your face whenever you are heading out to eliminate signs of aging.

Use a face mask and use an under-eye serum

You can use a face mask once a week to nourish your skin, remove excess oil, eliminate impurities, and improve the appearance of pores. Go for a purifying clay mask in the greasy areas or T-zone of your face to reduce oiliness. Use a hydrating face mask on the dry areas. Also, use an eye serum twice daily to treat dehydration and dark circles.