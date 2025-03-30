Rishab Shetty's 'Jai Hanuman' releases new poster on Ugadi
What's the story
The next film from Mythri Movie Makers, Jai Hanuman, is making waves with its new poster.
The movie, which will be a part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), will be directed by Varma and will feature Rishab Shetty in the lead.
The poster was released on Sunday, on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.
Poster reveal
'Jai Hanuman' poster unveiled with heartfelt message
The poster of Jai Hanuman was unveiled with a heartwarming note to fans, hoping they have a joyous Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.
The note said: "May the boundless devotion of Hanuman to Lord Ram ignite our hearts with courage, compassion, and balance on this auspicious day."
This new look at the film has only increased anticipation around its release.
Twitter Post
Catch the poster here
శ్రీ విశ్వావసు నామ సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు ✨— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) March 30, 2025
ಯುಗಾದಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು ✨
आप सब को गुढी पाडवा शुभकामनाएं ✨
உகாதி சுபதின வாழ்த்துக்கள் ✨#HappyUgadi and #HappyGudiPadwa to everyone from Team #JaiHanuman 🙏🏻❤️🔥
May the boundless devotion of Hanuman to Lord Ram ignite our hearts… pic.twitter.com/jEjhZv6BK1
Film expectations
'Jai Hanuman' promises to elevate Indian superhero cinema
Jai Hanuman promises to be a landmark film in Indian superhero cinema, paving the way for what is expected to be the world's largest superhero universe based on India's cultural and spiritual history.
Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar have promised audiences that the film will be produced to the highest standards with top-tier technical qualities.
This Shetty-Varma collaboration is expected to take Indian mythology global.