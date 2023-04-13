Lifestyle

Plant diseases you should be aware of in your garden

Written by Sneha Das Apr 13, 2023

These plant diseases can kill them prematurely

Not only humans but plants can also get infected with harmful diseases. Bacteria, viruses, fungi, and nematodes can cause several harmful infections in plants that can spread and lead to their death. Even humans can also get infected with some of the pathogens after touching or eating the diseased plant. Here are five harmful infections that can affect plants in your garden.

Powdery mildew

Powdery mildew is a fungal infection that is not fatal but can make your outdoor plants look sick and dull. It causes white to grey powdery spots on the surface of the leaves and on the stems of plants. In some cases, if left untreated, the leaves can turn yellow and twisted, then brown, and then eventually die as the fungus continues to spread.

Rust

One of the most common diseases in outdoor plants like rose plants, Fuchsia, chrysanthemum, or pelargonium, rust is a serious infection that can quickly spread to other plants and kill them over time. They cause brown rings or spots on leaves and often start on the undersides of leaves. Leaves usually fall prematurely if they are rusted. They also turn yellow in some cases.

Black spot

Black spot is a fungal disease that is usually caused by a particular species of Pseudomonas bacteria. It mainly attacks rose plants, and other garden and decorative plants and affects their flowers, leaves, and fruits. They start appearing as purplish spots before turning black and causing the leaves to fall off. Spritz some anti-fungal spray around the base of your plants to treat these.

Clubroot

Usually affecting brassicas roots like cauliflower, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, turnips, etc., clubroot is a fungal infection that causes the roots to become twisted and swollen. It can also lead to purplish wilting foliage and stunted growth. It usually attacks plants when the soil is warm and moist. You can avoid this infection by using liquid plant food during the growing season.

Leaf spots

Leaf spots are common fungal infections in plants that cause the leaves to turn yellow and make them fall prematurely. These spots are usually brown, tan, or black in color featuring dark outer margins or concentric rings. To avoid this infection, keep the leaves dry and water them at the base. Also, use an anti-fungal garden treatment product for the plant.